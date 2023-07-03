Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

YG Entertainment’s K-Pop Group TREASURE Signs Partnership With Columbia Records

TREASURE Photo: takatajeon, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
July 3, 2023 – LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – YG Entertainment has announced its K-pop sensation TREASURE has officially entered into a North American partnership with Columbia Records. TREASURE consists of ten members – Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan. Its former members, Mashiho and Bang Ye-dam, departed from the group in November 2022.

TREASURE joins the ranks of other K-pop artists, including ITZY (Republic), BLACKPINK (Interscope), and SuperM (Capitol Music Group), that have ventured into the global music scene by teaming up with US-based labels. It appears the band is gearing up for a comeback this August. After receiving approval from YG’s Yang Hyun Suk, the group has been working on their second full-length LP Reboot before the Columbia signing.

The K-Pop fanbase could hardly contain their excitement once news of the signing hit social media. The “TREASURE Makers” had much to say about their favorite band.

Sha12 – “Wakeup to TREASURE signing with Columbia record. im so proud. I want to cry.”

dee* – “i have a feeling that treasure comeback this 2023 will be on August 07 same date of their debut date. They literally “Reborn/Reboot”. A new #TREASURE will be born again.”

Under the newly minted partnership, Columbia will provide localized, all-around support for the K-Pop group, including music distribution and promotion. The first song from the upcoming album, “Move,” was released on June 28.

TREASURE just completed its most extensive Asian tour to date, performing 40 shows in 17 cities.

