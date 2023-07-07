Sleep Theory Sign To Epitaph; Share New Video & Set Summer Dates With Shinedown & Set It Off

July 7, 2023 – LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Epitaph Records has announced the signing of rock band Sleep Theory – Cullen Moore (vocals), Daniel Pruitt (guitar), Paolo Vergara (bass) and Ben Pruitt (drums) – to its global roster.

“We knew the moment we first met with Epitaph that it was the place we were meant to be,” the band said. “Their vision for the band perfectly aligned with ours, and their enthusiasm was second to none. We are beyond excited to be part of the Epitaph family and call this place our new home.”

To celebrate the new partnership, the band has shared the video for the recent single “Numb.” Watch it below.

“Working with [director] Orie [McGinness] on this video was such an incredible experience,” the band says. “His vision for ‘Numb’ was phenomenal, and he truly brought this song to life in ways that we could have only dreamed of.”

Sleep Theory’s trajectory thus far has been lightning quick and impressive, with no signs of slowing down.

The numbers don’t lie. “Numb” follows the band’s debut single “Another Way,” which arrived earlier this year and amassed 500k views on TikTok within 36 hours of release.

In a span of six months, the two tracks generated over 13 million streams and each hit No. 1 on SiriusXM’s Octane Chart, sitting in the top slot for three weeks a piece – leading to the band being selected for SiriusXM/Pandora’s Artist Accelerator Program and will be a part of their Next Wave Concert Series in September. While some internet naysayers have theorized the band an “overnight success” or an “industry plant” playing to the algorithm – they have been years in the making.

A veteran of the US Army, Moore has dedicated his life to carving his own path in the music industry. Officially starting Sleep Theory in 2019, the current incarnation of his musical journey began as a studio project to fuse his love of hard rock, funk, and R&B.

Now a four-piece band, which came to be on the back of a chance meeting via Facebook Marketplace, Sleep Theory have achieved a pair of No. 1 singles, played their first run of shows to massive crowds, and signed to Epitaph. Combining metalcore-like breakdowns with bluesy grooves and a pop sensibility made for modern radio. Case in point – “Numb” cracked the Top 40 on the Active Rock chart.

Looking ahead, Sleep Theory will support Shinedown and Set It Off on separate tours this summer, showcasing the band’s sound versatility and appeal across multiple genres and its fans. More touring is planned through 2024, as is more new music.

SHINEDOWN:

7/14 — Fargo, ND — Red River Valley Fair

7/16 —Madison, WI — The Sylvee

7/17 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Event Center

7/21 — Gary, IN — Hard Rock Live

7/23 — Niagra Falls, ON — Fallsview Casino

SET IT OFF:

8/25 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

8/26 — Dallas, TX — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

8/28 — Tucson, AZ — Rialto Theatre

8/30 — San Diego, CA — House Of Blues