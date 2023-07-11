800 Pound Gorilla Media Acquires Comedy Brand The Laugh Button

(CelebrityAccess) — Comedy news brand The Laugh Button announced it has been acquired by 800 Pound Gorilla Media, a media company focused on delivering comedy albums and content.

The deal, a partnership between TLB’s parent, The Syndicate, 800 Pound Gorilla, and Robert Kelly’s Riotcast podcast network, seeks to create a prominent comedy brand that merges comedy editorial, record label expertise, and c comedy podcasting.

Under the terms of the agreement, The Laugh Button will continue its 20-year tradition of covering the world around comedy under the direction of 800 Pound Gorilla.

As well, The Syndicate will continue to provide its marketing expertise to the comedy space, including orchestrating social media campaigns for comedy brands such as Gotham Comedy Club, the New York Comedy Festival, and longtime marketing agencies for industry heavy hitters including Craig Ferguson.

The agency will also continue its longtime partnership with the noted comedian Lewis Black, including serving as Executive Producers to his popular podcast Lewis Black’s Rantcast.

I’m extremely proud of our hard work in growing The Laugh Button (TLB) and all the hysterical content we created with stand-up comics on every level of their career. The Syndicate has been supporting stand-up comedy for nearly 20 years and I’m very excited for our future as we continue working directly with comedians, networks, venues, and brands who have an affinity for comedic entertainment,” stated Chris Elles, Partner / Chief Executive Officer of The Syndicate.

“It’s a really exciting time for the brand,” added The Laugh Button’s Editor-In-Chief, Matt Kleinschmidt. “Since the site’s launch I’ve had the pleasure of overseeing its editorial vision, and most recently curating its record label and podcast talent. And though I will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operations/vision of the site, it’s being put into some incredibly capable hands to lead it to a new future.”