Artist Manager Heather Kolker Announces Dreamshop Management – Roster Includes Muna, Of Monsters and Men & Nanna

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Artist manager Heather Kolker is today announcing her new management firm Dreamshop Management. The company will be owned and led by Kolker, who has more than 25 years of experience across the North American and European music industries.

Kolker was previously an agent with Little Big Man and then Paradigm, where she was instrumental in launching acts like Tame Impala, MGMT, The Drums, Atlas Genius and Francis and the Lights. After 12 years on the agent side, she left the booking world for management, moving to Mick Management before co-founding Other Operation. Now she is proud to be launching her company, where she will continue to represent Icelandic superstars Of Monsters and Men, queer indie-pop icons MUNA, and the solo projects of Nanna and producer Naomi MacPherson.

“I am proud and excited to be at a place in my career where establishing my own company is possible. Dreamshop’s goal is to provide the focused, curated support, direction and services that each individual artist needs on their unique journeys to their self-defined successes.”

Kolker has played a major role in MUNA’s huge rise, managing the band since 2016 and navigating their career after they were dropped by their label and publisher at the start of the pandemic. Since then she has steered the ship, signing them to Pulse Music Group for publishing in 2020 and Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records in 2021. The band’s success has been felt worldwide, with MUNA currently on the Taylor Swift Eras tour, playing Coachella, Bonnaroo and sold out The Greek Theatre in LA this fall. Kolker’s roster also includes MUNA’s Naomi MacPherson for their studio and production work.

Kolker has managed multi platinum band Of Monsters And Men for over a decade and is currently working on co-lead singer Nanna’s first solo release and summer tour.

Joining Kolker as Day To Day Manager across the current Dreamshop roster is Megan Manowitz whose experience in music spans more than a decade, previously working in booking, tour management, venue operations and creative production. Manowitz worked at Ground Control Touring as the agency associate of Andrew Morgan, and most recently held the position of Project Manager at the luxury jewelry and fragrance brand Mondo Mondo.

“Megan has an amazing combination of a true passion and knowledge of music, knowledge of the business itself and invaluable experience in content and creative direction that she brings to Dreamshop. I’m thrilled to have them along for this next chapter” says Kolker.