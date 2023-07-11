Global Citizen Festival 2023 Announces Megan Thee Stallion, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Red Hot Chili Peppers & More

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – International advocacy organization Global Citizen has announced the lineup for the Global Citizen Festival, taking place on the iconic Great Lawn of New York City’s Central Park, on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline the free, ticketed event. Also set to perform are Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids.

The Global Citizen Festival has become the world’s longest-running global campaign calling to end the extreme poverty that unites millions of voices, amplified by the world’s most prominent artists, demanding world leaders take action.

For the first time in a generation, the number of people living in extreme poverty is rising. The impacts of the climate crisis on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls worldwide, the global hunger crisis, and the shrinking of civic space worldwide; such colossal issues require a worldwide movement of people demanding change.

The concert and its initiatives are timed to impact a September gathering in New York of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

To obtain tickets for the September show, music fans can sign up to act as either the Global Citizen app or the org’s www.globalcitizen.org website.