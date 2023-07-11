ASM Global Partners With Venue Consultancy Forward Associates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company ASM Global announced the formation of a new strategic partnership with the venue and live event experience consultancy Forward Associates.

Founded in 2015, Forward Associates maintains offices in London, Milan and Helsinki, and is currently in the midst of launching an expansion in North American. The company specializes in helping venues to refine guest experiences with a focus on the live entertainment world.

Areas of expertise for Forward Associates includes architecture to interior design, venue strategy to premium seat sales and marketing, providing a one-stop shop for venues seeking to up their game.

The company is currently working with Everton FC as they bring their new stadium to fruition and expand their focus beyond the world of football. Other partners include working alongside the ASM Global team at Stockholm Live developing the future strategy for their portfolio of venues including the Avicii Arena.

“As we continue to embrace cutting-edge technologies and industry disruptors on a global scale, producing renowned content through our unmatched relationships, culinary artistry, sustainability solutions and client profitability, we’re creating a new intersection that fuses these attributes together. Now we are investing in the industry’s leading innovators of guest experience, Forward Associates, who we’ll work with to bring all of this to life, looking at the guest journey, reimagining it for everyone and ensuring there is an even wider choice for the entire audience,” stated ASM Global’s Ron Benison.

“Demand for market-leading, cutting-edge guest experience is increasing at pace. Our teams are exceptional at what they do, and we need to continue to innovate in this space, always exceeding our guest expectations. Forward Associates are best in class, with a real vision for the future of live entertainment experience, and absolute expertise in their field. They provide a unique, multidisciplinary service with a proven track record of delivering exceptional concepts from start to finish. We’re delighted to enter this new partnership, which will further cement our position as market leaders in venue operations and providers of live entertainment,” added Chris Bray, president of ASM Global Europe.