Taylor Perry Named Senior Account Exec At Shore Fire Media

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Public relations specialists Shore Fire Media announced the promotion of Taylor Perry to the role of Senior Account Executive.

Perry, who is based in Shore Fire’s Gotham offices, first joined the PR firm in 2020 as a Publicity Assistant. Since then, she’s played a role in developing and executing campaigns for clients such as Best New Artist Grammy campaign for up-and-coming star Samara Joy, as well as Jewel, Rhino Records, Oxford Pennant, and Jobi Riccio, among others.

Perry, who hails from Camp Hill, PA, attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Recorded Music Entrepreneurship from the Clive Davis Institute.

“Taylor approaches every project with enthusiasm and empathy in equal measure,” says Senior Vice President Matt Hanks. “Her attention to detail and unwavering commitment to her clients is an inspiration to all of us at Shore Fire, and we are excited to see her continue to grow into her role as a leader at the company.”