Comedian Tim Dillon Announces 2023 ‘American Royalty Tour’

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Comedian Tim Dillon is heading back on the road with the announcement of his 2023 American Royalty Tour. Produced by Live Nation (LN), the tour kicks off on September 15 at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, making stops across the country in Cincinnati, Omaha, Detroit and more before wrapping up in Toronto at Meridian Hall on December 9.

Dillon is an acclaimed comedian and podcaster known for his popular show, The Tim Dillon Show. His comedic genius reigns supreme, with a devoted following of over a million viewers and listeners each week. He has graced both Netflix and Comedy Central with his comedy specials, captivating audiences worldwide.

In addition to the tour announcement, Dillon will release his highly-anticipated book Death By Boomers in the Fall. His unique brand of cultural commentary and satire has established him as one of the nation’s top comedic voices.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Tuesday (July 11) at noon local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale on Friday (July 14) at noon local time at LiveNation.com.via Livenation.com.

Fri Sep 15 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

Thu Sep 21 – Lexington, KY – Lexington Opera House

Fri Sep 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

Fri Sep 23 – Davenport, IA – Event Center at Rhythm City Casino Resort

Thu Sep 28 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

Fri Sep 29 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Sat Sep 30 – Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Nov 03 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

Sat Nov 11 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Fri Dec 08 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Dec 09 – Toronto, ON – Meridian Hall