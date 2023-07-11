Ticketmaster France Stops Taylor Swift’s Tour Ticket Sales Due to ‘Site Issues’ as Ticket Woes for ‘Eras’ Hit The UK

PARIS, FR/LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Ticketmaster France (TM France) has stopped ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming UK Eras tour dates following issues on the site.

Earlier today (July 11), tickets for the global superstar’s tour across the UK and Europe went live. To access the tickets, fans had to register and receive a unique pre-sale code that granted them access to purchase tickets in their chosen city.

However, the Swifties in France experienced issues as the website began to crash, and the ticket sales were brought to a screaming halt.

“Some of you may be having issues with the site this morning – we are working on it and will let you know,” TM France wrote on its Twitter page initially.

Around an hour later, it confirmed that tickets for the upcoming show in Paris had been put on hold; soon after, the Groupama Stadium in Lyon had also been put on hold.

Tickets for the US dates went live in November 2022, and the TM platform struggled to perform with what the company said was “unprecedented demand.” The platform ultimately crashed, leaving fans sitting in the queue for hours or without any tickets at all.

Pre-sale tickets to the UK / European leg were staggered on the TM and AXS websites in an effort to give as many fans as possible a chance to get tickets and avoid a singular platform crashing due to the ticketing demand.

However, fans have taken to the Twitterverse voicing their frustration with both companies. Fans had issues on Monday (July 10) while trying to purchase pre-sale tickets for the London and Edinburgh shows. Many fans struggled to join the TM waiting room or queue when the first wave hit at 11 am, while others were met with errors on the AXS platform.

Twitter user @stardustcaroI said: “Why has Ticketmaster decided I’m a bot and not letting me access the website at all????? I’m so angry.”

A few AXS customers posted to say they were told their email addresses ‘cannot be verified,’ while some were met with an error message. @Big Pand posted, “Loved spending the last 3 hours doing this.”

Announced last month, the UK and European leg of the tour kicks off on May 9, 2024, in Paris and wraps on August 17, 2024, in London.

CelebrityAccess has reached out to Ticketmaster and AXS for comment.