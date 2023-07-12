Brandi Brammer Named SVP Of Global Music Operations At UTA

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the promotion of industry veteran Brandi Brammer to the role of Senior Vice President of Global Music Operations.

In her newly elevated post, Brammer, who is based in Nashville, will oversee the day-to-day operations of UTA’s music division across the human resources, legal and business affairs, finance, facilities and technology divisions at UTA offices around the world.

Brammer previously served as UTA’s vice president of people and business partnerships.

Before she joined UTA in 2021, Brammer served as VP of Human Resources at WME, overseeing HR resources for the company’s music division.

Her resume also includes a stint at CAA where she helped to expand the agency’s Music City offices. Earlier in her career, Brammer worked at the Academy of Country Music as director of events.

“Brandi’s an exceptional leader who has played an integral role in growing our presence in Nashville and beyond. Her deep experience, proven track record and collaborative approach will be an invaluable asset as UTA music continues to expand globally and scale our business on a global stage,” said Scott Clayton, UTA partner and co-head of global music.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new leadership role during such a pivotal moment in the growth and evolution of UTA Music,” Brammer added. “This is such an incredible opportunity to foster synergy across so many integral parts of UTA music on a global scale with the most talented people in the business.”