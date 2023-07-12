Platinum Blonde, Glass Tiger, Loverboy And More Announced For Canada’s Walk of Fame

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Canada’s Walk of Fame has announced 13 of the country’s rock royalty from the ‘70s and ‘80s will be added to its distinguished ranks: April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Lee Aaron, Lighthouse, Loverboy, Max Webster, Michel Pagliaro, Platinum Blonde, PRISM, Rough Trade, The Parachute Club, and Trooper.

To commemorate this mega induction, Canada’s Walk of Fame presents Canada’s Rock of Fame at Massey Hall on September 28, alongside official partners Anthem Entertainment and Live Nation. This is the first of two induction ceremonies in 2023 for the organization’s 25th-anniversary celebration events. This event is separate from the annual Canada’s Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on Saturday, December 2, where all 2023 Inductees will be honored.

All 13 legendary inductees will attend this unforgettable night featuring live performances of the hits, special guests, a reunion of Canadian DJ legends, and more. Led by award-winning musical director Lou Pomanti – presenters, performers and special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Canada’s Rock of Fame go on sale Friday (July 14) at 10 am ET via Ticketmaster.com.

The new inductee class of Canadian rock bands and musicians join previously announced 2023 Inductees, including a champion of Human Rights and Social Justice, Supreme Court Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella (Humanitarianism), the Canadian youth culture phenomenon, Degrassi (Arts and Entertainment), Canada’s record-breaking NHL Sensation, Connor McDavid (Sports and Athletics), television superstar and influential commentator, Rick Mercer (Arts and Entertainment), and the oldest living Inductee at 104 years, Canada’s neuropsychologist, Dr. Brenda Milner (Science, Technology and Innovation). More Inductees will be announced in the coming months, along with this year’s Allan Slaight Music Impact and National Hero Honorees.

“These trailblazing musicians have had an extraordinary impact on our Canadian Rock landscape. Their longevity, many of whom still tour and sell out venues, is inspiring; and we are proud to welcome them each to Canada’s Walk of Fame,” said Jeffrey Latimer, CEO of Canada’s Walk of Fame.

“Canada’s Rock of Fame at Massey Hall will be a historic and rockin’ night of music celebrating these 13 newly inducted bands and musicians whose successful recording careers and decades-long journey of live performances have set the stage for the Canadian concert industry,” said Jody Shivdasani, Director of Operations, Canada’s Walk of Fame.