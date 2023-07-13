Christian Stavros Re-Launches Little Operation Management

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Artist manager Christian Stavros announced the relaunch of his management company, Little Operation with an inaugural artist roster that includes Angel Olsen, Best Coast, Bethany Cosentino, Devendra Banhart, King Tuff, Madi Diaz, and Grammy nominated songwriter Morgan Nagler.

Joining Stavros in the new venture is McKenzie Rice, who will be overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations. Rice brings her own management client Jack Van Cleaf who recently wrapped up supporting dates with Noah Kahan, Briston Maroney, and Field Guide and recently signed to Wasserman for touring while working on new music.

Both McKenzie and Stavros previous collaborated at Other Operation but her resume also includes a stint at The Stable – the publishing JV between Kasey Truman and Kobalt.

In addition to management, Little Operation will also provide creative direction and artist development services and will produce events and content. Projects include Big Time, the film that accompanied Angel Olsen’s album of the same name made in partnership with Amazon Music, TreePeople’s 50th Anniversary Benefit Show (featuring Beck, Blake Mills, Devendra Banhart, Courtney Barnett, Van Dyke Parks, and Shannon Lay), The Kitchen Sink Festival benefitting The Hollywood Food Coalition (featuring performances from Jenny Lewis, Devendra Banhart, Beck, Angel Olsen, King Tuff, Hand Habits, Bedouine, and more), and more.