The Shortlist Announced For The 2023 Polaris Music Prize

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Polaris Music Prize, presented by CBC Music, revealed the 10 albums who have been selected for the 2023 Short List, with a chance to win the prestigious Canadian music award.

The 2023 Polaris Music Prize Short List nominees are:

Alvvays – Blue Rev

Aysanabee – Watin

Begonia – Powder Blue

Daniel Caesar – Never Enough

Feist – Multitudes

Debby Friday – Good Luck

Gayance – Masquerade

Dan Mangan – Being Somewhere

The Sadies – Colder Streams

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – I’m Good, HBU?

The nominated albums were announced during the Polaris Prize Short List Special, which aired Thursday across Canada via CBC Music and CBC Listen.

Hosted by two-time past Polaris nominee Rich Terfry, the special featured music from the Short List nominees as well as in-depth interviews with CBC personalities and Polaris jurors.

“This year’s 2023 Short List highlights the impressive and ever-evolving dynamisms of Canadian music from artists at all stages of their career. As always, our incredible jury members are the engine and heart of the Polaris Music Prize, and we’re grateful for their time spent collectively crafting this list. In an age where our attention has become a valuable commodity, these 10 records are deserving of a deep, slow listen. We invite you to sink your teeth in,” said Melissa Vincent, Polaris jury foreperson.

Additionally, Polaris organizers announced that Aysanabee, Begonia, Debby Friday, Gayance, Dan Mangan, The Sadies and Snotty Nose Rez Kids are all slated to take the stage during the awards gala.

The winner of the 2023 Polaris Music Prize will be announced during a special ceremony at Toronto’s iconic Massey Hall on September 19.