Chuck Rhodes And Glenn Toby Launch The Entertainment Alliance

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime music industry veterans Chuck Rhodes and Glenn Toby announced the launch of The Entertainment Alliance, a new multi-faceted entertainment company.

According to the company’s founders, TEA will include an in-house record label (distributed via The Orchard), and dedicated label services and music publishing divisions. The company will also offer management, booking, and public relations services as well, while also brokering select movies, television series, documentaries and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) products.

TEA will be led by co-founders Chuck Rhodes, who will serve as CEO, and Glenn Toby, who will serve as President. The company’s primary offices are located in Nashville, while the company’s A&R team is based in New York are based in New York, with a satellite office in Atlanta.

Flagship artists for the new venture will be announced soon with an inaugural project release scheduled for later this year.

“As we move forward with this new company, I am proudly and respectfully standing on the shoulders of those who have mentored me along the way, all legendary in their own right,” says Rhodes. “Jimmy Bowen, Nick Hunter, James Stroud, Shelia Shipley Biddy and Bob Frank just to name a few. These men and women have inspired, taught, and prepared me to take on a leadership role in this business of music and entertainment we all love.”

“Rhodes is the Clive Davis of the South whether it’s country, southern blues or soul and I’ve been involved in hip-hop, pop, R&B and dance,” explains Toby. “We don’t care about age, race or genre; we’re bringing everybody in. The fuel for this new venture is two music industry veterans that have written, arranged, produced, performed, advised and discovered talent in our more than 40 years of combined experience. We’ve been behind the curtains for so long that it’s time to come to the forefront.”