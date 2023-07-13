Sam Hunt, Train, And Dallas Smith Among The Performers Announced For The 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards

HAMILTON, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, the Canadian Country Music Association announced the latest list of artists who are scheduled to appear at the 2023 CCMA Awards presented by TD.

New additions to the 2023 lineup include multiple ACM Award winner and 5x GRAMMY Award nominee Sam Hunt, 2x CCMA Award winner Jade Eagleson, Canadian platinum-certified group James Barker Band, multiple Juno and CCMA Award winning entertainer Dallas Smith, reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year Tenille Townes, and Grammy-Award winning rock band Train.

The latest additions join a lineup that already included Carly Pearce, Josh Ross, and Dean Brody. Additional performers will be announced in the leadup to the event.

Additionally, the CCMA announced that Canadian country music legends The Reklaws will do double duty this year and along with appearing as performers, they will also host the awards gala.

The 2023 CCMA Awards will take place on September 1t6th at Hamilton, Ontario’s FirstOntario Centre.