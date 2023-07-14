Duran Duran To Perform At Cancer Benefit For Andy Taylor

MENLO PARK, CA (CelebrityAccess) — English rock icons Duran Duran announced plans to perform at a benefit concert to help raise funds for their former longtime bandmate Andy Taylor and the Cancer Awareness Trust.

The benefit show will take place at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California on August 18th.

Duran Duran broke the news about Taylor last year during their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with fellow bandmember Simon Le Bon sharing that the guitarist was suffering from stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer and after a medical setback, was unable to attend the induction ceremony.

Taylor was first diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and while his prognosis is not immediately life threatening, Taylor said the cancer was uncurable.