Lara Supan To Lead Midwood Entertainment’s Agency Division With Reopening

NEW YORK (vip-booking) – US-based Midwood Entertainment, a production company and boutique agency that offers support to venues, festivals and live events, has announced the official reopening of its artist agency division, led by Lara Supan.

The company discontinued its booking agency department during the COVID-19 pandemic and, at that time, represented artists such as Wood Belly and Acoustic Syndicate.

With a background rooted in live music, Supan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Starting her career as a musician and still touring with her group, South Rail – Supan transitioned into the business side of the industry and co-founded RoadNation, a groundbreaking creator-driven crowdsourcing and crowdfunding platform. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish Mile One, a successful boutique agency, alongside industry veteran Fawn Goodman.

Recognized for her exceptional skills and achievements, Supan joined forces with Jim Fleming at Fleming Artists in 2019 and swiftly rose to Vice President in 2020.

The relaunch of Midwood’s Agency Division with Supan as its Head marks an exciting milestone for the company and sets the stage for continued success in the ever-evolving landscape of the live music industry.