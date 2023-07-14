Spotify Expands Analytics To Give ‘A 360-Degree View Of Your Audience’

(Hypebot) — When Spotify For Artists deleted older historical data last month, they said they did it to make room for new features, and a just-launched Audience Segmentation feature makes good on that promise.

A new Segments tab within Spotify for Artists divides each artist’s listeners into categories:

Previously active: “Listeners in this audience were in your active audience within the past two years, but have not intentionally streamed your music in the past 28 days.”

Programmed audience: "These are listeners who haven't streamed your music actively in the past two years. But they have streamed your music from programmed sources like editorial playlists, personalized playlists (like Discover Weekly, mixes, personalized editorial playlists, etc.), Radio & Autoplay, or playlists by other listeners at least once in the past two years."

Active audience: "These are valuable listeners who have intentionally streamed your music in the past 28 days from active sources, including your artist profile, album and release pages, and their own libraries and playlists.:

Super listeners: "These are your most dedicated active listeners in the past 28 days. They are also the most likely to keep streaming your music."

Moderate listeners: "These are active listeners who intentionally streamed your music many times in the past 28 days. While they're not engaging as frequently as super listeners, they could still develop into super listeners."

Light listeners: "The last segment is made up of active listeners who intentionally streamed your music once or a couple times in the past 28 days. They could develop into moderate listeners."

Engaging Active Listeners Is Essential, But How?

Spotify also shared that active audiences make up 33% of the average total audience, but about 60% of streams and 80% of merch sales on Spotify.

KEY TAKEAWAY

It is essential to engage these super listeners to keep them part of the active listening audience. That means regular releases and strategies like remixes since Spotify does not identify who these super fans are or provide a tool to reach them directly.

