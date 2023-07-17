Nashville Legend Jerry Bradley Dead At 83

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Jerry Bradley, a legendary Nashville music producer, label executive, and member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, passed away on July 17th at the age of 83.

The Country Music Association, where Bradley served as a dedicated board member for many years, announced his passing.

“We mourn the loss of a true icon in the country music industry and a beloved member of the Hall of Fame. Jerry Bradley’s immense talent and unwavering dedication propelled the careers of numerous artists. His love for country music was not just a profession but a way of life. I distinctly recall moments in my own career when I sought Jerry’s approval for a project or program, feeling a mixture of nerves and anticipation. Yet, his intimidating reputation quickly faded as I discovered his genuine warmth and support. We will deeply miss Jerry’s profound passion for our industry. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his loved ones during this challenging time,” expressed Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association.

Jerry Bradley, born and raised in Music City, followed in the footsteps of his father, Owen Bradley, an executive at Decca Records. After serving in the army, Jerry joined Forest Hills Music Studio, his father’s recording studio located in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. There, he immersed himself in the music business, learning the business while helping country music legends like Loretta Lynn and Webb Pierce.

Subsequently, Bradley transitioned to RCA Records, where he climbed the ranks and eventually assumed the position of president from 1973 to 1982. During his tenure, he made significant contributions by signing influential artists such as Ronnie Milsap and Alabama.

In 1985, Jerry Bradley took the helm of the Opryland Music Group, a subsidiary that emerged following Gaylord’s acquisition of Acuff-Rose. He continued to lead the company until his retirement in 2003, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

In addition to his esteemed career as a label executive, Bradley served as a dedicated member of the CMA Board of Directors for an extended period. He even held the position of Board President in 1975 and played a pivotal role in the creation of the organization’s beloved Fan Fair experience.

Recognizing his extraordinary contributions and lasting impact, Jerry Bradley was rightfully inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019, solidifying his enduring legacy in the genre