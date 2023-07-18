CTS Eventim Launches TAKK ab Entertainment

SWITZERLAND (vip-booking) – CTS Eventim has announced the launch of TAKK ab Entertainment in Switzerland, aiming to revolutionize the country’s concert tour and local event booking and staging industry.

In a recent press release, CTS Eventim revealed that TAKK ab Entertainment would unite three generations of promoters and focus on organizing a wide range of events throughout Switzerland.

The new venture brings together a team of seasoned professionals. André Béchir, a veteran Swiss promoter and founder of ABC Production, which became part of CTS Eventim in 2013, joins TAKK ab Entertainment as an advisor.

Sebastien Vuignier, founder of TAKK Productions, will take on the role of managing the new business.

Assisting them is the young and enthusiastic Théo Quiblier, appointed as the booking vice president. Quiblier will work alongside Béchir and Vuignier, focusing on booking renowned artists and discovering new talents.

Expressing his satisfaction with the expansion, Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim, stated, “We’re delighted to be further expanding our live entertainment business in Switzerland. This highly effective, cross-generational team will enable us to unlock even more of the potential in this market.”

Vuignier, the managing director of TAKK ab Entertainment, expressed his excitement about the partnership with CTS Eventim. He stated, “Thanks to the partnership with CTS Eventim, we have laid the foundations for the future growth of our live entertainment activities. Maximum professionalism, extensive experience and the latest technology will enable us to leverage new synergies we can use together with great success.”