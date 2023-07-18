Britney Spears and will.i.am To Release New Song ‘Mind Your Business’ – Coming Today

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Britney Spears and will.i.am have been teasing a new collaboration and hinted to fans that the new single, “Mind Your Business,” is set to arrive today (July 18). News of the two working together arrived via their respective media platforms on Monday (July 17), with the former Black Eyed Peas member taking to his official Instagram to share a snippet of the upcoming single drop.

In the brief footage, white writing flashed up on the screen reading: “You are now rockin’ with Will.i.am and Britney bitch.” You can then hear Spears sing over what is thought to be the song’s chorus with “Mind your business, bitch.”

The new song brings the two artists together ten years after their chart-topping hit “Scream & Shout.” will.i.am also served as an executive producer on Spear’s 2013 album, Britney Jean, which included the hit, “Work Bitch” and they worked together on “Big Fat Bass,” a 2011 release that appeared on Spears’ Femme Fatale album.

This marks Spears’ second release since her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021 after collaborating with Sir Elton John last year on their “Hold Me Closer” duet – a re-imagined remix of his class hit “Tiny Dancer,” her first Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 song in nearly ten years.

News of the new single comes on the heels of Spears announcing her tell-all autobiography, The Woman in Me, set to be published October 24.

You can view the song snippet below via Instagram.