Miranda Lambert Divides Fans After Halting Show Due to Selfies Being Taken

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – Country music superstar and animal advocate Miranda Lambert has created a divide among her fan base after halting a show during her Vegas residency because fans were taking selfies during her performance.

In a viral TikTok video posted on Sunday (July 16), the singer can be seen on stage at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater singing her 2016 hit song, “Tin Man.” However, just as the first verse ends, Lambert says, “I’m gonna stop right here for a sec.” She then says, “Sorry, Danny” (to her pianist) before addressing the crowd.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit. Sorry (to the fans in the audience) – I don’t like it at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music. Shall we start again?”

As Lambert starts again, you can hear a woman leaving her seat saying, “Come on, let’s go. You don’t do that to fans.” You can hear some in the crowd commenting that the woman was right as she made her early exit. However, the majority in the audience seemed to cheer Lambert stopping the show.

The social media comments did not disappoint as her fan base was divided regarding Lambert’s behavior. Some in favor of the fans taking a picture in the audience said:

Heyemilybarnes – “Imagine it was their favorite song and they were taking a video and were excited …”

Erin Brascom Author – “Taylor Swift would never (smirk face)”

Danabnredpilled – “She done f*cked around now she gonna find out.”

One of the funniest comments came from Erika Bowen in a nod to the one and only comedian of the moment, Matt Rife – “Miranda that’s trash ….”

However, there were some fans in the comments defending Lambert’s actions and that other fans paid to hear that song and the fans taking selfies should respect that as well.

Rambling On – “what about people behind them? screw them so the self centered can get their selfie?”

Patty Phillips – “I’m sure a lot of people in the audience has definitely become disrespectful lately tho.”

Whitney – “They weren’t even taking selfies, they asked a person to take their photo … a group of women.”

The “Little Red Wagon” singer’s stage outburst comes amid a time of a string of incidents involving live performers and their concert attendees / fans.

In June, Bebe Rexha was perfomring in New York when a cell phone flew through the air from the crowd and hit her in the face, resulting in stitches and a black eye.

A week later, “Sweet But Psycho” singer Ava Max was performing in Los Angeles when a fan reached the stage and slapped her in the face.

Harry Styles has been hit more than once by a flying object, Kelsea Ballerini and Drake have all been hit by fans throwing things at the stage. However, P!nk was left with her mouth hanging open after a fan in London threw her mother’s cremated ashes onto the stage with P!nk saying, “I don’t know how I feel about this.”