Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) Expects 40% Surge In Festival Attendance

BERLIN, DE (vip-booking) – DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG is anticipating a 40 percent increase in attendees during this year’s festival season compared to 2022.

The company attributes this success to its diverse festival portfolio offered by the international DEAG Group, which hosts festivals in various categories.

Consequently, the company is set to achieve an unprecedented record with over 800,000 visitors across its four strongest national markets: Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, and Switzerland.

One of Europe’s prominent electronic dance festivals, Airbeat One, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary at the Neustadt-Glewe airfield in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, drawing 70,000 enthusiastic fans. Headliners were Charlotte de Witte, Hardwell, Steve Aoki, and Fritz Kalkbrenner.

In addition, Oberhausen witnessed the exhilarating performance of more than 400 DJs, thrilling electronic dance music enthusiasts at “Ruhr-in-Love” during the same weekend.

Meanwhile, Switzerland`s Sion sous les étoiles festival, surrounded by the mountain scenery of Sion, reached a new attendance record of nearly 60,000 visitors with acclaimed artists like Soprano and Joss Stone.

Simultaneously, the enchanting Kew the Music festival, held at the idyllic Royal Botanic Gardens Kew near London, attracted visitors with performances by Bastille, Jools Holland, and others, further enhancing its reputation as one of Europe’s most beautiful festivals.

The weekend prior to these events witnessed the grand “Castle Concerts” on the Castle Stage in Edinburgh, featuring international stars such as The Lumineers, Rod Stewart, The Who, and Dermot Kennedy. This series of six sold-out shows captivated over 50,000 attendees.