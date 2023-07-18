Tim Daugherty Joins ASCAP as Senior Vice President, General Licensing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announces that Tim Daugherty has joined the team as Senior Vice President (SVP), General Licensing. Daugherty will be based in New York City and report to ASCAP Executive Vice President, Head of Licensing, Stephanie Ruyle. He will oversee all aspects of general licensing at ASCAP, which includes bricks and mortar businesses such as restaurants, bars, hotels, airlines, fitness, live music and other establishments that use music to enhance their environment and attract customers.

“Tim is a strategic executive who excels at providing a vision that encourages teams and individuals to perform at their highest levels,” said Ruyle. “I’m looking forward to working with Tim to respond to the evolving economic and technology landscape for general licensees and to ensure that ASCAP members are fairly compensated for the public performance of their works.”

“I am excited to work for ASCAP as a mission-driven organization that embraces innovative ideas in service of its music creator and publisher members,” said Daugherty. “I look forward to working with the ASCAP team to evolve and modernize operations to benefit the organization and our licensee partners.”

Daugherty’s experience includes five years with Vice Media Group, most recently as SVP, Revenue and Digital Operations. He led global revenue and digital operations teams there, including media strategy, ad operations, analytics and more. As SVP, he increased affiliate revenue by 40% year over year.

Daugherty has also held senior roles with Lonely Planet Global and Turner Broadcasting. He holds an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business and a BBA in finance from the University of Georgia.