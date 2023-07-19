Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Relentless Beats And Universatile Music Announce The Inaugural IYKYK Music Festival

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has been announced as the headliner of the inaugural IYKYK Music Festival when it lands at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona in September.

Co-produced by Relentless Beats and Universatile Music, the one day festival will feature a hip-hop focused lineup that also includes Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry, and Jeleel. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Along with music, the festival will highlight hip-hop culture with experiential activations, music, art, fashion, and other events.

IYKYK pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, July 20, with a general onsale kicking off on July 21st.

