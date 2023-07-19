Relentless Beats And Universatile Music Announce The Inaugural IYKYK Music Festival

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has been announced as the headliner of the inaugural IYKYK Music Festival when it lands at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona in September.

Co-produced by Relentless Beats and Universatile Music, the one day festival will feature a hip-hop focused lineup that also includes Metro Boomin, Denzel Curry, and Jeleel. Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Along with music, the festival will highlight hip-hop culture with experiential activations, music, art, fashion, and other events.

IYKYK pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, July 20, with a general onsale kicking off on July 21st.