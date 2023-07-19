Senior Publicist Courtney Johanson Joins Red Light Management

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Senior Publicist Courtney Johanson has left the Nashville-based GreenRoom PR after more than a decade to join Red Light Management. She will be a part of the management teams for Country music artists Kip Moore, Caylee Hammack and Tucker Beathard, “all artists I have been fortunate enough to know and love over the years,” Johanson said.

In her time at GreenRoom, Johanson was involved in campaigns for clients including Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Elvie Shane, Travis Denning, Live Nation’s (LN) Country festivals and more. She had a hand in national print, TV and online coverage and has been a critical part of album launches as well as gaining national press attention for LN’s Country music festivals.

Johanson has a BA in music industry management from Canterbury ChristChurch University, located in the UK.

“I’m saying a bittersweet goodbye to The GreenRoom PR. Having started at The GreenRoom as an intern for Mary Hilliard in 2012, I can honestly say there’s nowhere else I would have chosen to spend the last decade. I’m so thankful to Tyne [Parrish] and Kristie [Sloan] for not only being the best mentors and leaders, but also friends,” Johanson shared to MusicRow.com.

Johanson can be reached at courtney.johanson@redlightmanagement.com

