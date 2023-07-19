Toby Keith To Receive First Ever People’s Choice ‘ Country Icon Award’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – One of Country music’s outlaw “bad boys,” Toby Keith, will receive the first-ever Country Icon Award at this year’s People’s Choice Country Awards. Keith will be recognized for his career as a pioneering musician, entrepreneur, advocate and compassionate humanitarian. The award is set to be presented by fellow Oklahoma native Blake Shelton.

In his nearly 3 decades-long career, Keith has 32 No.1 singles and 40 million albums sold. He is regarded as one of country music’s biggest hitmakers. He wrote a chart-topping hit every year for 20 consecutive years, including “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American),” “I Love This Bar,” “Beer For My Horses,” and “As Good As I Once Was.”

He is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (having already been inducted into the all-genre Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015), and was honored with the Academy of Country Music’s prestigious Merle Haggard Spirit Award.

In addition to Keith’s work with the Toby Keith Foundation, OK Kids Korral and his annual charity golf classic that supports critically ill children, Keith is known for his support of the US military.

In 2014, he was given the Spirit of the USO Award for his work with the organization, which has so far included 11 tours and more than 280 events in over 18 countries. In an even more personal instance of philanthropy, he became the face of his hometown after it was ravaged by a tornado, shouldering the cleanup, and headlining the 2013 OK Twister Relief Concert.

“We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist Toby Keith with the first-ever Country Icon Award,” said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, Keith has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy have cemented his place as an icon in country music history.”

Hosted by award-winning group Little Big Town, the People’s Choice Country Awards will air live on September 28 at 8 pm local time across NBC and Peacock. Den of Thieves will produce the two-hour broadcast with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski serving as executive producers and RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

Additional information about tickets for the event will be announced soon.