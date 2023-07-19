The Cheat Code Podcast Episode 69: Appreciation and Recognition

In Episode 69 of The Cheat Code, titled “Appreciation and Recognition,” our hosts shed light on the crucial aspects of appreciation and recognition in the music industry. They emphasize the significance of team building and the transformative power of showing genuine appreciation. Through heartfelt expressions of gratitude, individuals can make a profound difference in an industry that often overlooks or overshadows those who make things happen. The episode delves into the accessibility of major labels and the multitude of entry-level positions available, providing easier access to the industry’s inner workings. The emergence of digital teams for artists and the increased focus on metadata analysis by major labels are also explored. The hosts stress the importance of spreading positive news and celebrating the achievements and aspirations of peers and the community. They touch upon the enigmatic “Black Box” and reveal hidden truths that industry insiders may not want you to know. Join us as we uncover the secrets to cultivating appreciation, recognition, and success in the ever-evolving music landscape.

