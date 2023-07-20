Creative Executive Sally Davies Named Managing Director of Abbey Road Studios

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music UK (UM UK) has named Creative Executive Sally Davies as Managing Director (MD) of Abbey Road Studios. She will report to UM UK Chief Operations Officer (COO) David Sharpe.

Davies will head up the world’s most famous recording studio during what the major described as “one of the most dynamic periods in the studios’ 92-year history”.

As well as being an iconic studio and a pioneer in new recording technology with spatial audio/Dolby Atmos, it is a vital part of the music tech ecosystem throughout its Abbey Road Red incubator program for start-ups, including ethical artificial intelligence (AI) for the creator community.

The London studio has been the subject of significant investment since the 2012 Universal Music Group (UMG) acquisition of EMI. Universal Music UK Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman David Joseph described the MD role at Abbey Road as “one of the most important leadership positions in our industry.”

Davies brings leadership experience in world-renowned venues, theatre, festivals and events. She is joining Abbey Road from Vivendi Village, where she was CEO of U-Live, the live promoter, producer and entertainment company within the Vivendi Group, a role in which she also oversaw Vivendi’s investments in live entertainment.

U-Live was previously part of UM UK for three years, and Vivendi was UMG’s parent company until the 2021 initial public offering (IPO).

Davies’ 10-year tenure at U-Live saw her curate events celebrating music, lifestyle and culture, including the jazz-focused Love Supreme and Kite, the festival of music and ideas. Since 2019, she also produced the immersive theatre event Mamma Mia the Party! alongside Björn Ulvaeus. Before joining U-Live in 2012, Davies spent nearly seven years with AEG as Assistant General Manager and Events Director at The O2. She also held senior roles at two of London’s busiest tourist attractions, The London Eye and the Science Museum.

Davies’ live event background suggests that Abbey Road will go further in that direction with its hugely recognizable brand name.

The studio already hosts its Amplify event, opening its door to the next generation of artists, composers, producers and creatives. It supports emerging creatives with new studios and initiatives such as Equalise, which aims to inspire and empower young women aspiring to a career in music.

Producer Giles Martin said: “Sally’s wealth of experience dealing with artists worldwide linked to her empathy and knowledge of music is the perfect fit for Abbey Road. She is passionate about innovation and understanding the extraordinary legacy of the world’s most famous recording studio. I am beyond excited to work alongside her in bringing the next generation of artists to Abbey Road Studios.”

Joseph said: “I’ve known Sally for a long time, so it was an easy decision to appoint her to one of the most important leadership positions in our industry, at the forefront of world-class recordings, sound innovation and creative education. Sally balances creativity and business strategy exceptionally well, and I couldn’t be happier to welcome her back to the Universal Music family.”

Davies said: “It’s truly an honor and privilege to be managing director of Abbey Road Studios, a place of great music and ground-breaking sound. I’m excited about going on this journey with the fantastic team who have fostered the environment of creativity and innovation and help make Abbey Road the special place that it is.”