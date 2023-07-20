Music Attracts 14 Million Tourists And £6.6B Spending In The United Kingdom

LONDON (VIP-booking) – UK Music, the representative body for the UK music industry, has released its comprehensive report titled “Here, There and Everywhere,” which sheds light on the significant impact of music tourism on the UK economy.

The report analyzes the aftermath of the eagerly awaited revival of live music in 2022, marking the first full year of post-pandemic festivals, gigs, and concerts in the country, and highlights the global reputation of UK live music events.

The return of major events like Glastonbury, featuring headliners such as Sir Paul McCartney, along with tours by top artists like Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Harry Styles (pictured), Ed Sheeran, and Elton John, attracted music tourists worldwide. The key findings of the report for 2022 include:

– 14.4 million music tourists attended live music events across the UK.

– 1.1 million of these were foreign music tourists.

– 13.3 million were domestic music tourists.

– The total music tourism spending in 2022 amounted to £6.6 billion (approximately USD 7.3 billion)

– Music tourism supported 56,000 jobs in 2022.

The data also revealed that 37.1 million people attended UK festivals and concerts in 2022, with 6.5 million music fans attending festivals and 30.6 million attending concerts ranging from large arena shows to grassroots gigs.

Looking to the future, UK Music estimates that music tourism’s contribution could significantly increase by 2030, given the appropriate support from the government, local councils, and other stakeholders in distributing growth and employment opportunities across the country.

The report emphasizes the potential of music to turbo-charge local economies and create jobs in various towns and cities across the UK. A toolkit is provided, offering recommendations for local councils to build their own music communities, including using data to prioritize music in planning and licensing policies, creating a register of available spaces for music activities, integrating music and the local community into regeneration and development efforts, and establishing or supporting city-wide music advisory boards.

The report also presents case studies showcasing successful practices, such as the Liverpool City Region Music Board`s post-Eurovision legacy plans and Black Bay Studio’s transformation of a former fish factory into a thriving music space in the Isle of Lewis, Outer Hebrides.

UK Music Chief Executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin emphasizes the critical role of music in the UK’s economic success and global influence. He urges the protection of the musical infrastructure amid challenges faced by venues, festivals, and studios and highlights music’s role in transformative placemaking post-pandemic.

Minister for Tourism and Creative Industries John Whittingdale acknowledges the report’s demonstration of live music’s resilience after the pandemic and its potential to unite people, support jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

VisitBritain/VisitEngland CEO Patricia Yates underlines music’s capacity to welcome visitors and influence destination choices. With music tourism offering exciting opportunities to boost overseas visitor spending in the UK, the report underscores the potential for music to be a powerful tool in driving economic recovery and growth.