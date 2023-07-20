The Roxy Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Neil Young Show & More

HOLLYWOOD (CelebrityAccess) – The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood is turning 50 this fall, and owner Lou Adler has announced that Neil Young will return to the stage for an intimate anniversary concert on September 20 – 50 years to the day that he headlined the opening night at the iconic concert venue in 1973.

The concert will benefit the non-profit children’s camp, The Painted Turtle and Los Angeles Bridge School. A string of special events and exhibits will mark the club’s anniversary milestone.

Acts like Springsteen, Bob Marley, The Ramones, Guns ‘N Roses, Richard Pryor, Frank Zappa, Cheech & Chong and many, many more played the venue in the early stages of their careers. It’s also the spot where Adler launched “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in the US.

The website commemorating the anniversary states:

The Roxy is turning 50! From the legends who once graced the stage, to the up & coming acts who hope to follow in their footsteps, The Roxy remains one of the most renown venues in the world. This September, the legendary club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with special performances from artists who shaped the venue into what it is today as well as current bands who will continue to shape the future of The Roxy and music itself.

A plethora of other special events are scheduled to take place, too, including a partnership with the Grammy Museum and the West Hollywood Library. The Roxy: 50 Years On The Sunset Strip exhibit will open on September 15 with a special film screening and a Q&A session with Adler and his sons, Nic and Cisco. The exhibit will feature Roxy memorabilia, including the original piano from On The Rox, which has been played by Elton John, John Lennon and others. There will also be behind-the-scenes photos of the performers and special guests and items from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which made its debut at The Roxy with Jack Nicholson, Cher and Mick Jagger in the crowd in 1974. The Grammy Museum exhibit runs until January 7, 2024.

Inside the West Hollywood Library, an exhibit will open on September 12 with a reception and conversation with Lou and Nic and feature photographs from the venue over the years. The exhibition will run through May 2024 and is free to the public with advance online RSVP.

Additional details about the events and ticketing information for Young’s upcoming performance are available at theroxyturns50.com.