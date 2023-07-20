The MLC Is Seeking Songwriter Candidates For Its Board

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Mechanical Licensing Collective is soliciting suggestions for songwriter candidates for its Board of Directors and Unclaimed Royalties Oversight and Dispute Resolution committees.

Under the terms of the Music Modernization Act of 2018, the MLC is required to reserve board seats for songwriter representatives with multiple songwriter seats on the organization’s board and advisory committees are slated to end later this year.

All suggested songwriters will be submitted to the Board’s songwriter nomination committee for consideration, the MLC stated. Candidates for the Board of Directors must be professional songwriters who retain and license mechanical rights for songs they have written.

Board and committee members sit for three-year terms and may be re-elected.