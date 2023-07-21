Nashville Music Exec Chuck Flood, Dead At 79

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Charles “Chuck” Flood Jr., the noted Nashville music executive and founder of Chuck Flood & Associates, has died. He was 79.

His passing was announced in an obituary released by his publicist, who said that Flood died in Nashville. A cause of death was not provided.

A respected figure in Nashville’s music scene, Flood founded Chuck Flood & Associates at his dining room table with the help of John Sayles and Betty Sanders.

Chuck later partnered with Frank Bumstead, Mary Ann McCready and John McCarthy to form the business management firm Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc.

Chuck is survived by his beloved sister, Catherine Flood Weiss of Austin, Texas; daughter Sarah Flood and husband Robert Ryland of Elgin, Texas; and daughter Rachel Flood and husband Kristian Vatalaro, of New York, N.Y. He is survived by three grandchildren: Martha Zo Ryland of New York, N.Y.; Henry Ryland of Elgin, Texas; and Joe Vatalaro of Atlanta, Ga.

A celebration of life to share memories and honor Chuck and Beth will be held in Nashville, Tenn. Details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family asks and appreciates that donations be made in Chuck’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to Doctors Without Borders.