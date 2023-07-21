NoCap Announces The Birdnest Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Mobile Alabama-based rapper and singer NoCap is teaming up with Live Nation for a North American tour.

NoCap’s The Birdnest Tour kicks off on September 26 at the Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina and will hit multiple markets across the U.S. before wrapping at The Midway in San Francisco on October 26.

NoCap will be touring in support of his newest release, Mr. Crawford, which includes tracks like “Shackles To Diamonds,” “I’ll Be Here,” “Vaccine,” “Very Special” and “Save The Day (Feat. Kodak Black).”

The tour follows NoCap’s standout performance at Rolling Loud NYC in September and the release of his EP The Main Bird 7-track EP at the end of 2022.

Tickets will be available starting with a various presales beginning Thursday, July 20 at 9:00 AM local time.

THE BIRDNEST TOUR DATES 2023:

Tue Sep 26 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

Thu Sep 28 — Atlanta, GA — Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Sep 29 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Co.

Mon Oct 02 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

Thu Oct 05 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Sat Oct 07 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogart’s

Sun Oct 08 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

Mon Oct 09 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza

Wed Oct 11 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Thu Oct 12 — Chicago, IL — Concord Music Hall

Sat Oct 14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Mon Oct 16 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

Wed Oct 18 — Dallas, TX — House of Blues

Sun Oct 22 — San Diego, CA — House of Blues

Mon Oct 23 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Wed Oct 25 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades

Thu Oct 26 — San Francisco, CA — The Midway