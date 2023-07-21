Rising Latin Recording Artist Yng Lvcas Signs With Warner Chappell Music Mexico

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Mexico announced it has signed up-and-coming Latin hitmaker Yng Lvcas to a global publishing deal.

Yng Lvcas made waves with the recent release of his hit “La Bebe (Remix),” which accumulated more than 400 million views on YouTube in three months and toped the VOD platform’s Global Top Songs chart.

His newest EP, Six Jewels 23, is the third regional Mexican album to debut on Billboard’s Top Latin Album chart and is his second release to reach #5 on the chart.

“Daniel is a rare talent, and we’re super excited to be walking alongside him from the beginning, in what I’m sure will be a long and successful career,” stated Gustavo Menéndez, President, U.S. Latin & Latin America, WCM.

“I’m excited to sign with Warner Chappell and the future ahead with Carlos, Andrea [from Warner Chappell] and the entire team!” added Yng Lvcas.