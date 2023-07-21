Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry News Music Publishing
Yng Lvcas

Rising Latin Recording Artist Yng Lvcas Signs With Warner Chappell Music Mexico

Yng Lvcas (WCM Mexico)
Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
3 0

MEXICO CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Chappell Music (WCM) Mexico announced it has signed up-and-coming Latin hitmaker Yng Lvcas to a global publishing deal.

Yng Lvcas made waves with the recent release of his hit “La Bebe (Remix),” which accumulated more than 400 million views on YouTube in three months and toped the VOD platform’s Global Top Songs chart.

His newest EP, Six Jewels 23, is the third regional Mexican album to debut on Billboard’s Top Latin Album chart and is his second release to reach #5 on the chart.

“Daniel is a rare talent, and we’re super excited to be walking alongside him from the beginning, in what I’m sure will be a long and successful career,” stated Gustavo Menéndez, President, U.S. Latin & Latin America, WCM.

“I’m excited to sign with Warner Chappell and the future ahead with Carlos, Andrea [from Warner Chappell] and the entire team!” added Yng Lvcas.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now