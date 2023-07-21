Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Nashville Radio Promoter Jan Woods Dies

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent radio promotions veteran Jan Woods, who collaborated with numerous artists throughout her extensive career, passed away on Thursday at her residence in Hermitage, Tennessee. Her publicist announced her passing, but the cause of death was not disclosed.

In 1994, she founded Jan Woods Promotions, establishing herself as a prominent independent radio promoter on Nashville’s Music Row.

Over the years, Jan Woods worked with renowned artists such as Billy Ray Cyrus, Dolly Parton, The Bellamy Brothers, Joe Nichols, and George Jones, among others and her office was adorned with numerous gold and platinum records that she helped to make successful

Jan Woods is survived by her daughter Christina (Jeff) Bear and son Chris (Cathy) O’Guin, along with her grandchildren Brittany Bear, Hope Bear, Faith Bear, Christopher O’Guin, and Carly O’Guin, as well as great-grandchildren Cooper Cancel and Scarlett O’Guin.

At the moment, details regarding memorial services are still pending.

