SESAC Partners With Asian Collection Societies To Launch The Asian Alliance Music Rights Organization

LIECHTENSTEIN (CelebrityAccess) — CEOs of five prominent Asian collection societies, along with SESAC Music Group, announced the formation of The Asian Alliance Music Rights Organization (AAMRO).

Under the terms of the partnership, AAMRO will serve as a central hub for managing music licensing and royalty distribution across the repertories of FILSCAP (Philippines), WAMI (Indonesia), MACP (Malaysia), MCT (Thailand), and VCPMC (Vietnam). AAMRO will be headquartered in Liechtenstein and oversee digital licensing and royalty distribution throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

To bolster its digital capabilities, AAMRO will be supported and administered by MINT Digital Services, a joint venture of SESAC and SUISA.

“We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to working closely with AAMRO, MINT Digital Services, and our fellow Asian affiliated societies to drive positive change and promote the interests of our valued music authors,” the members of AAMRO said in a joint statement.

“As a long-time collaborator with all the Asian collection societies, I am thrilled that we are joining forces to create an organization dedicated to expanding music licensing and administration of their musical works outside the region. It is critical that we support Asian music creators and publishers with best-in-class data matching, licensing, and administration services outside of Asia to increase royalties and enhance the careers of these talented songwriters and composers,” added Alexander Wolf, President, International at SESAC Music Group.