MUSEXPO 2024 Theme ‘United Nations of Music’ Sets Dates

BURBANK (CelebrityAccess) – MUSEEXPO, the global music business event, has set its dates for MUSEXPO 2024. The event returns to Burbank from March 17 – 20, 2024.

MUSEXPO 2024 looks to deliver an overview of the global music business from A&R, publishing, digital, AI, streaming, brands, synch, live, management, distribution, multi-media, technology, marketing, radio, and much more. The event also delves into the most important aspect of our global music business – the songs and the artists.

MUSEXPO President and Founder Sat Bisla commented, “After a very successful 2023, whereas numerous showcase artists were signed to deals, many business agreements were finalized, and priceless new relationships were formed, we look forward to helping unite artists, executives, and the global music business alike.”

MUSEXPO 2024 will include the special honoraria, the Lifetime Achievement Award and the International Music Person of The Year Award during two VIP Awards Gala Luncheons. In addition, the event will present the International Media Person of The Year Award in association with Visit Burbank and the city of Burbank during a private VIP Gala Dinner presentation. Look for the honorees to be announced soon.

More MUSEXPO 2024 details are available, and registration is now open at www.musexpo.net. Get more details by contacting info@anrworldwide.com or calling (323) 782-0770.