Rock Royalty Queen Guitarist Brian May & NASA Scientist Team Up For Book On Asteroid Bennu

TUCSON, AZ (CelebrityAccess) – Arizona’s top principal investigator (PI) on NASA’s asteroid sampling mission has teamed up with a highly respected member of rock royalty to write a book on Bennu.

Bennu 3-D: Anatomy of an Asteroid uses data from the University of Arizona (UA) led OSIRIS-REx mission to create what is being described as the world’s first complete atlas of an asteroid, reported Tucson.com.

The book was co-authorized by US professor and OSIRIS-REx PI Dante Lauretta and Brian May, a Ph.D. astrophysicist – also known for his other job as lead guitariat and co-founding member of the legendary rock band Queen.

In Lauretta’s preface to the book, he recalls first meeting the rock star through a mutual friend in the space science world in 2016, a few months before OSIRIS-REx was launched.

“Brian and I corresponded briefly about the mission and my hometown of Tucson, Arizona, where he had spent some time enjoying the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert and using it for self-reflection, as many do,” he writes.

They met in person in 2017 when May invited Lauretta and his family to join him backstage at a concert in Phoenix. The two kept in regular contact after that.