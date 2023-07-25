Pierce The Veil Announce Fall Headlining Tour With L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker & Destroy Boys

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Platinum-selling powerhouse band Pierce The Veil — Vic Fuentes (vocals/guitar), Tony Perry (guitar) and Jaime Preciado (bass) have announced their Fall 2023 plans with The Jaws Of Life Tour. The trek kicks off November 4 in Sacramento and runs through December 8 in San Diego. All dates are below.

The band will hit the road on a headline run with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday (July 25). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (July 28) at 10 am local time.

Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Tuesday (July 25) at 11 am ET until Thursday (July 27) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Pierce The Veil dropped their new album, The Jaws of Life, in February via Fearless Records – their first in seven years.

The Jaws of Life marked a welcome return for Pierce The Veil with their single “Emergency Contact,” landing in the Top 5 at alternative radio.

Pierce The Veil Tour Dates w/ L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker and Destroy Boys:

11/4 — Sacramento, CA — Hard Rock Live

11/5 — Fresno, CA — Fresno Convention Center

11/7 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

11/8 — El Paso, TX — UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/10 — San Antonio, TX — The Espee

11/11 — Edinburg, TX — Bert Ogden Arena

11/12 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

11/14 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

11/15 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

11/17 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

11/18 — Corbin, KY — The Corbin Arena

11/19 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium

11/21 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/25 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena

11/26 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!

11/28 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory

11/30 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

12/2 — Des Moines, IA — Vibrant Music Hall

12/3 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

12/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion

12/7 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl

12/8 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena