Pierce The Veil Announce Fall Headlining Tour With L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker & Destroy Boys

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Platinum-selling powerhouse band Pierce The Veil — Vic Fuentes (vocals/guitar), Tony Perry (guitar) and Jaime Preciado (bass) have announced their Fall 2023 plans with The Jaws Of Life Tour. The trek kicks off November 4 in Sacramento and runs through December 8 in San Diego. All dates are below.
The band will hit the road on a headline run with L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday (July 25). Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday (July 28) at 10 am local time.
Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets from Tuesday (July 25) at 11 am ET until Thursday (July 27) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.
Pierce The Veil dropped their new album, The Jaws of Life, in February via Fearless Records – their first in seven years.
The Jaws of Life marked a welcome return for Pierce The Veil with their single “Emergency Contact,” landing in the Top 5 at alternative radio.
Pierce The Veil Tour Dates w/ L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker and Destroy Boys:
11/4 — Sacramento, CA — Hard Rock Live
11/5 — Fresno, CA — Fresno Convention Center
11/7 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
11/8 — El Paso, TX — UTEP Don Haskins Center
11/10 — San Antonio, TX — The Espee
11/11 — Edinburg, TX — Bert Ogden Arena
11/12 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
11/14 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues
11/15 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues
11/17 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues
11/18 — Corbin, KY — The Corbin Arena
11/19 — Macon, GA — Macon City Auditorium
11/21 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/25 — Reading, PA — Santander Arena
11/26 — Columbus, OH — KEMBA Live!
11/28 — Chesterfield, MO — The Factory
11/30 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
12/2 — Des Moines, IA — Vibrant Music Hall
12/3 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
12/5 — Oklahoma City, OK — The Criterion
12/7 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl
12/8 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena