Third Man Records Announce Garage Sale Auction With Items From Label, Jack White & More

DETROIT, MI (CelebrityAccess) – Third Man Records is announcing its second online auction, the Third Man Garage Sale: Collection from Third Man Records and Jack White. The auction runs from today (July 25), starting at 2 pm CT and runs through Sunday (July 30).

The auction features collectibles and specialty items ranging from music gear and set props to furniture, vehicles, and much, much more, all straight from the label’s storied archives and White’s garage.

Notable inclusions are the White Stripes-era Framus acoustic guitar that was used in the “We’re Going To Be Friends” music video, White’s blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar used on the Boarding House Reach tour, Third Man’s cheese-shaped vintage CitiCar used to deliver the World’s Fastest Record, gear from the Third Man Studio, props from the Consolers of the Lonely album shoot, White’s personal Tesla, among other vintage items and mechanical wonders.

The auction will take place via Everything But The House’s online auction site with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Detroit’s Clark Park Coalition and the revival of this historic public space. Browse the auction items HERE.