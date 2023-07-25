Staind Achieves Number 1 Active Rock Single With ‘Lowest In Me’

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum-selling rock band Staind currently has the No. 1 active rock single with their debut track “Lowest In Me” from their forthcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen. The band’s first full-length album of original material since 2011 is set for release on September 15 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG.

“Lowest In Me” is the band’s first single in 12 years and marks the nu-metal band’s first No. 1 radio single for Alchemy Recordings – a new rock-focused label co-founded by Danny Wimmer and Dino Paredes with BMG distribution.

“We are extremely proud that “Lowest In Me” is our first No. 1 single at rock radio,” says Joe Guzik, General Manager (GM) of Alchemy Recordings.

“We’d like to thank all of our partners at radio and DSPs, Vector Management and Rise/BMG for helping us get to No. 1. We also want to congratulate Staind for delivering such a great song and putting their trust in us as we grow this partnership. They’ve turned in an incredible record, and we know this is the first of many number-one songs to come.”

Staind is currently on a 25-city co-headlining tour with Godsmack. The Live Nation-produced tour kicked off July 18 in St. Louis and runs through August 31.

Staind is comprised of Aaron Lewis (lead vocals/rhythm guitar), Mike Mushok (guitar), Johnny April (vocals, bass) and Sal Giancarelli (drums). The Massachusetts-formed band has released seven studio albums and amassed eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. The band’s 2001 release Break The Cycle is RIAA 5x Platinum-certified and spawned the global hit “It’s Been Awhile,” which spent 20 weeks at No. 1.

The official video for “Lowest In Me” and Staind/Godsmack tour dates is below.

STAIND AND GODSMACK 2023 TOUR DATES:

Tue Jul 25 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Wed Jul 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 28 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sun Jul 30 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Aug 02 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Thu Aug 03 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sat Aug 05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sun Aug 06 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Wed Aug 09 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Thu Aug 10 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sun Aug 13 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Thu Aug 24 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Sun Aug 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 31 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater