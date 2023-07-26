Trudeau Overhauls His Cabinet, Adds A New Culture Minister

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today dropped seven ministers and unveiled a new cabinet team during a ceremony at Rideau Hall. The shuffle brings in several new faces and tasks more than a dozen ministers with new roles.

The Honorable Pascale St-Onge becomes minister of Canadian heritage.

St-Onge, who was elected to represent the riding of Brome—Missisquoi in the House of Commons of Canada in the 2021 Canadian federal election, had previously served as Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec.

In a statement Erin Benjamin, President & CEO of the Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) welcomed the new minister

“The economic and cultural value of live music in Canada is enormous,” Benjamin said “but our industry’s true potential can only be fully realized through policy and investment that embraces live music entrepreneurs as stakeholders by leveraging their direct impact on an artist’s ability to succeed. We are eager work with the Minister in the weeks and months ahead, to harness live music activity and its unique ability to drive job creation, economic impact, tourism development, city brand building and artistic growth from coast to coast to coast.”

Over the past decade, Minister St-Onge served as Secretary General then President of the Fédération nationale des communications et de la culture, where she worked to address the challenges facing the media, newspapers, and the cultural sector. In this role, she oversaw expert studies aimed at developing public policies, participated in the creation and adoption of programs to support the print media, and contributed to the implementation of policies and programs designed to help the media and cultural sectors adapt to shifts brought about by digital platforms. In addition, she was instrumental in the purchase of the Groupe Capitales Médias and its transformation into a cooperative that allowed its daily newspapers to survive and continue their mission.