Christa Burneff Named An Agent At BiCoastal Productions

PALM BEACH, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Booking agency BiCoastal Productions announced the appointment of Christa Burneff as a territorial agent.

At BiCoastal, Burneff joins company Vice President Amber Hansen, as co-Agent in the Midwest territory and will attend the inaugural Midwest Arts Xpo in September with the BiCoastal team.

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Burneff spent the last decade as Artistic Director of Pittsburgh, PA’s Hillman Center for Performing Arts.

She holds her BA in Theatre from California State University/East Bay and her MFA in Performing Arts Management from University of North Carolina School of the Arts and remains an active member of the Pennsylvania Presenters consortium.

“We have always admired Christa’s approach and passion for the performing arts as a presenter and consultant. We could not think of a better addition to our growing agent team and a better asset for our artist roster. Her ability to immediately connect with presenters and artists as a deeply-valued resource will bring so much to our agency,” stated BiCoastal President Jack Forman.

“Having brought many of BiCoastal’s shows into my former space, I already know first-hand the type of quality they truly are,” says Christa. “I look forward to being able to share this incredible roster with everyone and am eager to take this next step in my career.”