Randy Meisner, Founding Member of The Eagles and ‘Take It to the Limit’ Singer Dead At 77

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Bassist and vocalist Randy Meisner, a co-founding member of the legendary rock band the Eagles died Wednesday (July 26) in Los Angeles. The news of his death was confirmed via the Eagles official website. The cause of death was complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD. He was 77.

Born March 8, 1946, the Scottsbluff, Neb. native formed the Eagles in 1971 alongside the late Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon and was a crucial part of their decade-long run of best-selling albums and hit records such as “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” “One of Those Nights,” and more. Before forming the band, Meisner was a part of Rick Nelson & the Stone Canyon Band and played bass on James Taylor’s album – Sweet Baby James. Prior to, he was the bass player for the band Poco in the late 60s.

Though Frey and Henley are best known for their turns as frontmen of the Eagles, Meisner co-wrote and sang the 1975 hit song, “Take It to the Limit,” from their album One of These Nights and lent his talent as the lead vocals on “Take the Devil,” “Is Is True?,” “Certain Kind of Fool,” and “Try and Love Again.”

Meisner left the band in 1977 and was replaced by Timothy B. Schmit, who is still with the band today. He did not participate in any post-1994 touring reunions, but was present for the Eagles’ induction into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

“Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit,’” the Eagles said in a statement.

Meisner is preceded in death by his wife, Lana Rae, who passed of an accidental gunshot wound in 2016; and is survived by his three children, Dana Scott Meisner, and twins Heather Leigh and Eric Shane Meisner.

According to the Eagles’ statement, funeral arrangements are pending.

RIP.