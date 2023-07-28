Audiomack & LVRN Announce Partnership To Discover and Develop Emerging Artists

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Music streaming and discovery platform Audiomack and Atlanta-based record label and management company Love Renaissance (LVRN) have announced a new partnership. Effective immediately, LVRN will leverage Audiomack’s innovative ArtistRank system to discover and develop emerging musicians and turn them into the prominent talent of tomorrow.

“LVRN’s pulse on the culture and emphasis on the global music scene aligns perfectly with the foundational pillars of Audiomack,” said Ryan Philip, Manager, Music and Data Partnerships at Audiomack. “Powered by ArtistRank, this partnership will shed light on artists worldwide building loyal, dedicated fanbases.”

ArtistRank allows external partners to identify better when an artist builds a lasting fanbase, differentiating itself from other analytics by emphasizing engagement metrics rather than solely play growth. ArtistRank provides detailed data on fan demographics and predictive data that interpret the artist’s potential trajectory for additional development.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Audiomack,” said Tunde Balogun, LVRN co-founder and President. “Last year, LVRN set out to discover and nurture talent from all over the world. We’ve been fortunate to manage successful campaigns with global acts like Davido and SPINALL, so we knew there was more we could do to achieve our goal on the label side. This partnership is a significant step forward for LVRN, and we can’t wait to see what kind of talent we’ll uncover together.”

Justice Baiden, co-founder of LVRN, added: “Our focus and intention on being a global company continue with this partnership with Audiomack. In a crowded music landscape, the ArtistRank tool will help us to spread our wings and allows us to get behind quality artists sooner and support them in whatever capacity they need.”

Audiomack has leveraged the power and accuracy of ArtistRank to identify and amplify a host of rising global acts on its service, including Asake, 1Da Banton, Byron Messia and others.

The digital platform will further collaborate with LVRN to develop marketing strategies, initiatives, and promotions for emerging acts. Audiomack’s latest partnership with LVRN follows their May collaboration, which featured LVRN’s co-founder, Baiden, participating in STAMPED, a contest and playlist series on Audiomack highlighting emerging artists and pairing them with music’s top executives.