Iconic Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Launches Hell House Whiskey, a Tribute to Legendary Cabin

JACKSONVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – As Lynyrd Skynyrd approaches the momentous 50th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, it’s essential to celebrate the authentic origins of the band’s music and pay tribute. Today (July 27), they proudly announce the release of their highly anticipated new American Whiskey, Hell House Whiskey, paying homage to the famous cabin where they crafted countless legendary songs – Hell House cabin.

The cabin where the band’s three original founding members, Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, and Allen Collins, alongside their bandmates, dedicated themselves day and night to create the legendary music that has resonated deeply with their multi-generational fan base.

Led by current members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke, Lynyrd Skynyrd continues to captivate audiences with electrifying performances that remind us of their timeless legacy. Reflecting on the band’s enduring popularity, Johnny states, “It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there, playing a great show with Skynyrd, seeing people love this music, and now being able to raise a glass of our very own Hell House Whiskey together. It’s a toast to the timeless spirit of rock and roll!”

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s remarkable catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold attest to their status as one of rock and roll’s most iconic and influential bands. Hell House Whiskey is a tribute to this musical journey, honoring the band’s creative spirit and the historic cabin that played a crucial role in shaping their sound. This meticulously crafted whiskey invites enthusiasts from all walks of life to savor a distinctive blend of flavors and a smooth, rich finish reminiscent of Skynyrd’s signature sound.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Skynyrd partnered with Bespoken, a visionary craft whiskey maker recognized for its extraordinary achievements and a remarkable collection of over 150 medals within a mere three years. Powered by their cutting-edge innovation, Bespoken embarks on a daring quest, exploring an astonishing array of more than 5,000 distinct whiskey variations. This American Whiskey was made with the same dedicated craftsmanship and bold character that Lynyrd Skynyrd brought to rock and roll.

“We are honored to collaborate with Lynyrd Skynyrd on the creation of Hell House Whiskey,” expressed Peter Iglesias, CEO of Bespoken. “This partnership is a true fusion of legendary rock and roll and visionary whiskey craftsmanship. Hell House Whiskey captures the essence of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s indomitable spirit. Our expertise and innovative techniques have crafted a whiskey that is bold, timeless, and unforgettable as their music.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently on a co-headline tour across North America with ZZ Top that will stage appearances through September 17, 2023. For detail on these shows and other confirmed performances, please visit www.lynyrdskynyrd.com.