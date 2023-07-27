SMACKSongs Promotes Jeremy Groves to Senior Creative Director

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based music publishing company SMACKSongs (SMACK) has promoted Jeremy Groves to Senior Creative Director. In his new role, Groves will continue to work closely with the more than 20 writers signed to SMACK and be responsible for signing and developing new talent and generating fresh opportunities.

He joined SMACK as Creative Manager in 2020 and was promoted to Creative Director the following year. In that role, he works with writers, including company principal Shane McAnally, Jared Scott, Nate Miles and Emily Falvey – plus artists Pillbox Patti, Kylie Morgan and Walker Hayes. It’s notable to mention Groves worked with Hayes on the smash hit song “Fancy Like.”

Before joining SMACK, Groves spent five years at Big Loud/Maverick as a day-to-day manager for Dallas Smith, Mackenzie Porter and Mat Kearney.

SMACK Vice President, Publishing Lee Krabel said, “Jeremy has been instrumental to SMACK’s growth and success in the last three years. He continues to prove himself day in and day out as an incredible publisher. We are extremely excited to promote Jeremy and watch his career grow.”

Groves added, “At its core, SMACK is a company that believes in and supports such an important aspect of our business: great songwriters and great songs. I couldn’t be more grateful and proud to continue to work with the best writers and best colleagues in the business!”

Groves can be reached at: jeremy@smacksongs.com