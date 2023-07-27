Ez Mil Signs To Shady Records, Interscope Records & Aftermath Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Las Vegas native Ez Mil announced his signing to Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records. He joins the likes of 50 Cent as only a few of the artists signed directly to all three labels.

The singer-songwriter-producer-rapper also revealed the release date for DU4LI7Y: Redux, the forthcoming deluxe edition of his 2022 LP. The deluxe edition is set for release on August 11 and includes “Realest,” a new single featuring Eminem, who first heard the young rapper’s music online and brought him to Dre, resulting in the co-sign.

Powered by lithe, expressive vocals, dexterous raps and songwriting know-how, Ez Mil’s latest level-up is the product of talent, hard work and keen audience knowledge. In this case, that crowd happened to include Slim Shady himself.

This is why we signed him @EzMil27 https://t.co/DCixazJB9J — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) July 26, 2023

In February, Ez Mil released the video for his DU4LI7Y single “Up Down” on Virgin Music. Noting the similarities in their percussive flows, Eminem fans quickly picked up on the new release. About a month later, the award-winning rapper heard the song, and Ez Mil drove from Vegas to LA, where he met Dre and Eminem for the first time. From there, Ez and Eminem stayed in contact and recorded “Realest,” a certified showcase of rap acrobatics.

“We’ve never been out there signing a lot of artists, and one of the great things about how we built Shady is how selective we’ve been,” comments Eminem. “And it’s even rarer that Dre and I sign something together – but I heard Ez’s music and was like, ‘this is really special” so I took it to Dre. We both agreed it would be a great fit and wanted to work with him immediately.”

Dre adds, “I’m really only interested in working on shit that sounds different from anything else going on out there, and only then if I feel I can really bring something to it. Em played me, Ez and I had that feeling…that thing that happens when we both know we’ve found something special. And that was it….let’s get to work.”

For the track, the legendary hip-hop artist and the young gun murder the beat with a barrage of multisyllabic rhyme schemes and quippy wordplay that made Shady a legend. Having signed Ez Mil to his label and Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope, Em can help push Ez to the same heights. Some of that work involved curating DU4LI7Y: Redux, which will be Ez Mil’s final release on Virgin Music.