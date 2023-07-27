Travis Scott ‘Utopia’ Show Set For The Giza Pyramids Cancelled For ‘Complex Production Issues’

GIZA, EGYPT (CelebrityAccess) – Astroworld founder Travis Scott’s much-talked-about show at the Giza Pyramids in Egypt has been canceled. Promoter Live Nation (LN) cited “complex production issues” as the reason for pulling the planned performance. The rapper was set to perform at the historic setting Friday (July 28) as a live stream launch of his new album Utopia.

In a statement, LN said: “We regret to inform you the ‘Utopia’ show at the pyramids of Giza in Egypt is canceled. Unfortunately, despite the highest efforts, complex production issues meant the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired”.

The company also said that refunds would be provided to all ticket holders at the point of purchase. But last night, Scott insisted that the show will still go ahead on another date to be announced. He also stated that he had plans to put on “four more of these types of experiences in other places.”

Egypt at the pyramids will happen.

But due to demand and detail logistics

They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 26, 2023

This is the second time the show has been reported canceled. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions (the Syndicate), the authorities responsible for licensing live music events across Egypt – refused to issue the necessary permit.

In a statement reported by Egypt Today on Monday (July 17), syndicate spokesman Muhammad Abdallah cited security and cultural factors as reasons for not issuing the permit.

“The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, as the body entrusted with issuing licenses for holding musical and lyrical concerts in Egypt, in solidarity with the Egyptian Ministry of Culture, represented by the Central Authority for the Censorship of Works of Art and the Ministry of Labour, stresses the need to put security considerations and approvals from the competent authorities as a top priority.

“With regard to holding parties, this is a guarantee and protection for the masses,” he said.

“There is no doubt that the syndicate, in recent months, has welcomed all kinds of arts and parties, but it has set conditions and controls to ensure the customs and traditions inherited by the Egyptian people are not prejudiced.”

“Since the General Syndicate is part of the fabric of this beloved country, it is keen on its stability and refuses to tamper with societal values and Egyptian and Arab customs,” the statement reads. “Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people.”

However, LN insisted at the time that the performance would go as planned. Posting to the Twitter account of Live Nation Middle East, it said: “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!”

The rapper confirmed on Twitter earlier this week that the album will still go live tomorrow, and he has a movie to coincide with the release.

Circus Maximus is set to be screened in cinemas around the US and is a collaboration with Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph. You can view the trailer HERE.